Dear Editor,
I am very confused by Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to lift Minnesota’s statewide COVID-19 restrictions at the end of this month. With this decision, this is something that should be thought about. It’s just going to make things worse!
COVID-19 still has no cure and it’s still spreading throughout the economy, affecting people and even killing some. I understand they want to lift the restriction if they get to 70 percent of their citizens vaccinated. But, the vaccine isn’t a cure, so just because someone gets the vaccine doesn’t mean they can’t get COVID-19 still. There are still new cases everyday and by lifting the restrictions, it’s not going to fix anything. I get that it has been over a year, but it’s still too soon because people are still getting affected.
Gov. Tim Walz recent decision to lift restrictions is very foolish and unsafe. His statement about this, that they did everything that needed to be done, shouldn’t have ever been said because they didn’t do what needs to be done. If they did, then people would not still be getting sick. The state has a total of 584,227 cases, 7,204 deaths, and 31,000 people being hospitalized for the virus. This is not a good idea to lift restrictions with this number because that number is nothing to be proud of because it’s horrible.
This decision is horrible to all who live in Minnesota and near. The government should reconsider this idea and revoke their decision immediately. I know I am not the only one that thinks this about this situation. This needs to be stopped by emailing Gov. Tim Walz or anyone else in the government.
