District 25 reps have done excellent job, deserve to be re-elected
Dear Editor:
Over the 68-plus year history of Shorma Family Businesses and WCCO Belting in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community, we have achieved success and growth due to the support of many external stakeholders. That support has come from city and county leadership, bankers, NDSCS leadership, and from the political officials elected who represent us in Bismarck. To all of them, we say thank you. Without that leadership and support, our road to success would have been much more difficult.
The Wahpeton community along with those in Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Wyndmere, Colfax and others will soon have a voice – a vote in the upcoming election on who should represent our District 25 in Bismarck. The current representatives for District 25 are Cindy Schreiber Beck (R) and Alisa Mitskog (D). WCCO has found them both to be effective representatives who have been accessible and willing to listen to us. Both have visited our facility on multiple occasions and have talked directly to our workforce about the issues that we are all dealing with in North Dakota.
As most residents in District 25 are aware, our region is heavily dependent on the employment – careers – jobs created by the manufacturing companies who are located here. To keep manufacturers like WCCO, Bobcat, ComDel, Minn-Dak, Giant, and many others — both big and small — relevant and growing in a competitive market, we need to keep incentivizing those businesses to invest and to grow their companies – right here!
More specifically, representatives Beck and Mitskog both voted in support of HB 1047 (also known as the automation tax credit) during the recent legislative session which created an income tax credit for purchases of equipment for automating manufacturing processes. They supported that legislation because they listened and understood the area’s needs. A new District 25 candidate (Skroch (R) formerly from District 26) is now challenging them in the upcoming election. Representative Skroch did NOT vote in support of that same legislation. Furthermore, she also voted against SB 2018 for the realignment of governance for the ND Trade Office which WCCO also did support along with representatives Beck and Mitskog. It should also be noted that both representative Beck and Mitskog received a higher vote index by the Greater North Dakota Chamber than did representative Skroch.
We have found that the current District 25 representatives Beck and Mitskog have done an excellent job of looking after the best interest of our entire region and deserve to be re-elected for another term.
Thomas D. Shorma
Former CEO / President and Current Advisor, WCCO Belting, Inc.
