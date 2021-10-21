Do Wahpeton residents really need to pay this increased tax?
Access across a busy bypass highway to the proposed Wahpeton recreation center is a major question many people are concerned about; especially for our children and senior citizens. We have been told that it will be worked out if the voters approve. That should have been worked out before sending it to the voters.
The city of Wahpeton already has a tax on your natural gas, electricity and cable bill. Look at your bills; see that franchise fee? That is a city of Wahpeton tax. Now look at your monthly city water bill. See the four taxes on there, listed under your water, sewer and garbage bill? One for vector control, street lights, storm water run off and waste reduction. Those are all city of Wahpeton taxes. Wahpeton has been very creative in getting tax money from its citizens.
And now we are being asked to raise our sales taxes ... again.
According to press reports, natural gas prices are going way up this winter. Electric companies have raised their rates up already. Look at the price of gasoline and how much your grocery bill is going up.
I urge the people of Wahpeton to vote NO on the special election. It will only take a few minutes to vote. There is only one question on the ballot.
The election is on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the Old Armory/Wahpeton Community Center located on the south side.
Thank you.
James Marhol, small business owner, Wahpeton
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.