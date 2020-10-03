Dear Editor:
Our country is in a real CRISIS. It is no longer a Democrat vs. Republican choice. It is a choice between our Constitution vs. Mob rule. Black Lives Matter has taken over the Democrat party which endorses it as the way to go for our country. It would rule without a Constitution and with defunding the police. It would be like the old Wild West, protect yourself and your family.
Regarding the letter to the editor on a vote to save Social Security, I think every election, someone has to come up with this scare tactic of making seniors think they will lose Social Security.
But as seniors, we realize this is a scare tactic and do not fall for it. Under Obama, we had no increases, but did have an increase under Pres. Trump. Biden’s Socialism will kill everything.
Don’t let scare tactics win. Vote Trump! He believes in our country and will keep it great!
