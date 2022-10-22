Dotzenrod is a senator who will put District 25 first
Dear Editor,
Redistricting has been a gift to District 25 as it removed the part of Cass County that never belonged in our district, and it brought back the western half of Richland County and Jim Dotzenrod. Dotzenrod, a previous District 26 Senator, is hard working, dedicated and has integrity. As a lifelong Richland County resident, successful farmer and business owner, he understands the needs of our district. Dotzenrod has proven leadership.
Many District 25 residents are concerned about the protection of property rights, and virtually every candidate has referenced property rights in their campaign. Jim, however, has received statewide recognition for his work on this issue. The Landowners Association of North Dakota (LAND) recognized him for outstanding service and dedication to the protection of private property rights and named him Legislator of the Year. Dotzenrod was also named Legislator of the Year by the ND Township Officers Association for, in their words, “appreciation of legislative efforts in supporting and promoting grassroots government.”
It is important to note that these awards did not come from large financial institutions, oil companies or lobbyists. They came from working people, farm and rural residents who want nothing more than a “fair shake” from their government.
I would contrast this with his opponent, Larry Luick, who has more than once voted for large tax cuts for the oil industry resulting in billions of lost revenue for the state of North Dakota. (Money that could have been used to lower your property tax.) At about the same time he voted for tax cuts for oil, he was one of three senators who voted against establishing a $50,000 fund to pay for caskets for indigent veterans. Luick told us, at both community debates, that he heads many committees in Bismarck. In that position he feels he must consider the needs of the whole state over our district. This attitude leaves District 25 with questionable representation. It’s time for a senator who puts our district first.
Jim Dotzenrod listens and he cares. Please join me in voting for him.
