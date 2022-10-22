Dotzenrod understands need to stay in touch with those he represents
Dear Editor,
We recently received a mailer from local politician, Larry Luick. In it, he boasts about being the ‘Interim President Pro Tempore’ of the Senate. It sounds very official.
The role consists of presiding over the senate in the absence of the actual president of the senate.
In reality, it’s not a big deal as all senators fill the role when called upon. It has no more authority or power than any other senator. One could compare it to helping take the offering or serving coffee at church. All members of the congregation do it when called upon — they just don’t brag about it.
Perhaps a more disappointing aspect of this mailer was the 10 endorsements Luick had on the back. Ten out of ten were fellow politicians. Not one business owner, veteran, teacher, or senior citizen, no one who lives in District 25. 100% were politicians from his own party.
Sadly, it seems, this reflects what Luick has become. A politician’s politician, one of the gang, a big-shot, a club member.
That’s why we are supporting Jim Dotzenrod for the Senate in D-25. As a veteran and a successful farmer, Jim understands the need to stay in touch with the people he represents. He’s done if for years in the ND Senate and it’s time he continued. (And, he’s also been Interim Senate Pro Tempore.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.