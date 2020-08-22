Dr. Bakken went above and beyond for family dog
This week my dog Myia had an appointment at Dakota Veterinary Clinic here in Wahpeton with Dr Sara Bakken. Miss Myia was having kind of a slow day, I think because of the weather maybe, but Dr. Bakken really went above and beyond what is expected of her.

Because Myia couldn’t make the trip into the clinic, Dr. Bakken came out to as far as miss Myia could go and brought her equipment outside to do her appointment.

Dr. Bakken laid on the ground with Myia to give her a chiropractic treatment, giving her love and treats the whole time. It just really made my heart happy to see that it’s more than just a job for her.

Dr. Bakken made a tough time into a relaxing happy time. She was outside doing her job.

Thank you to Dr. Bakken for your professional and caring treatment of Myia.

