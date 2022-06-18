Dear Editor,
Something special happened on June 14, 2022. There was an opportunity and obligation to exercise a cherished right, which is to vote. That does not happen in all cases across the public spectrum. Property owners (rural or cities) who are levied public special assessments will want to take note here because not all actions by public entities are in the interest or consent of those who have to pay the bill.
My family heritage includes farmland in Sargent County, North Dakota. Six years ago, I learned our statutory right to a vote on a major public improvement project would not happen. By using sleight of hand, legal maneuvering and bending of state law, our right to vote was discarded by a five-member public appointed water board. Their belief was that affected property owners were not needed to assess the project’s benefits and major cost. The example given is with regard to Drain No. 11 in the western part of Sargent County, North Dakota. It is the largest watershed of its kind in the state. The project was called the Drain No. 11 2016 Improvement Project. This drain was originally built in 1916-1918 and consisted of 44 miles of ditch which served Dickey, Ransom and Sargent counties. Its main water repository was at Meszaros Slough in the southwestern portion of the county. The outlet of Drain No. 11 ends at the headwaters of the Wild Rice River, which for years represented a dry depression. This river has very little or limited flow accommodations all the way to the Red River south of Fargo, North Dakota.
At this point, a referral to current ND law is needed to highlight the rights drain property owners have. For clearing out and repair: “If the cost of, or obligation for, the cleaning out and repairing the drain exceeds the total amount that can be levied by the board in any six (6)-year period, the board shall obtain an affirmative vote of the majority of the landowners before obligating the district for the costs.”
Using the Drain No. 11 example and based on the original estimate, the total dollar amount generated by special assessments over six years is $1,698,022.00. In May 2022, the Sargent County Water Board voted to proceed with only a segment (4.5 miles) of the original 10.5-mile segment proposed as part of the 2016 improvement project. The engineer’s current estimated cost for the first 4.5-mile segment is $4,117,381. Using elementary math, it would reflect $2,419,359 over the limit as set by state law, and this for just the first segment. Remember, there are 44 miles of ditch.
What rationale exists to avoid a statutory mandated vote by landowners at this time?
The water board goal now is to reach Meszaros Slough in the second segment six (6) or more years from now. The board has insufficient monies to complete the first 4.5-mile segment. The current plan represents only a 10% segment at the southeast end of the whole drain.
Why doesn’t this board consider a vote a practical and informative process to achieve their goals? Since October 2016, the vote could have occurred. Why hasn’t it? With that in mind, you may need to educate yourself now or be a victim later.
Leon L. Mallberg,
Dickinson, ND
