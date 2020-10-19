I had the privilege for 14 years of representing our area in the North Dakota State Senate. Priority number one was always the Veterans Home. To find out that Sebastian Ertelt voted against the Veterans Home is ridiculous. Then to find out that his seat mate supports him tells me Kathy Skroch is just as bad. If you’re going to run as a team then be a team. It was their job to represent soldiers.
Then there’s Jason Heitkamp. The man that wants Jim Dotzenrod’s job. This is the same Heitkamp that Richland County threw out as county commissioner after a single term. He was constantly at the courthouse harassing employees and acting as though he was their manager. All this while living with his father blocks away and putting in for mileage for his two-minute drive.
He also posted on social media as many negative things as possible about Governor Burgum. Even though he claimed to be a fellow Republican, he did everything he could to smear the governor. Tell me how that’s going to help us if he’s allowed to be our state senator in Bismarck.
We need people representing us that won’t forget where they’re from. A bipartisan team that understands and cares for District 26. We need Jim Dotzenrod, John Hokana and Alan Peterson in Bismarck.
