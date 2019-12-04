Eliminate distracted driving to keep community safe
This letter is in response to the news and facts about distracted driving in all areas and especially our community.
It seems that every day we hear of yet another accident that resulted because of a type of distracted driving. To prevent people from driving while distracted, and to help enforce laws already in place, states should acquire and implement new technology making them unable to break these laws.
Many solution attempts have been made and there are more in the making about putting these unnecessary accidents away. The big question is, “Why do drivers put themselves and others at risk when they get behind the wheel while being distracted?”
In some states, laws have been passed that say a driver cannot have their cell phone or any device in their hands while driving, unless it is an emergency and they cannot pull over.
Traffic safety experts classify distractions into three main categories – manual, visual and cognitive. Manual distractions are when you move your hands from the wheel. Visual distractions are when you focus your eyes away from the road. Cognitive distractions occur when your mind wanders away from the task of driving.
Allison Sturges
Wahpeton, North Dakota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.