Equal Pay Day is good time for area business to audit pay practices
Equal Pay Day is good time for area business to audit pay practices
Equal Pay Day is good time for area business to audit pay practices
Dear Editor:
Tuesday, March 14, 2023, marks the time when thousands of women from across the U.S. will join together in a national day of action against unfair pay called Equal Pay Day. The 14th of March is the symbolic point in the new year that a woman must work to in order to earn the wages paid to a man in the previous year for the same job. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, on a national level, women are paid only 83 cents for every dollar a man is paid. In North Dakota, women are paid 79.1 cents for every dollar.
At a time when America’s economy is facing a downturn, every penny counts. At this level, the wage gap in North Dakota would cost a woman $527,240 over a 40-year career when compared to a man. A woman would have to work until age 73 to make what a man makes by the time he is 60.
Fair pay takes real change and we have been making a difference. One of the goals of AAUW (American Association of University Women) is to educate women and men about pay inequity and to offer solutions to wage discrimination. AAUW Wahpeton Affiliate will host an Equal Pay Day Booth at the NDSCS Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. We also accepted a Proclamation from Mayor Brett Lambrecht acknowledging Tuesday, March 14, 2023, as Equal Pay Day. The proclamation will further encourage the business community to review their pay practices to ensure that women are not discriminated against in Richland County and the City of Wahpeton, by performing an Equal Pay Self-Audit provided by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau. We ask that you support this effort and continue to pay close attention to policies that support women’s labor market participation and address barriers that hold women back from obtaining employment.
Sincerely,
JANE P. PRIEBE, President, AAUW- Wahpeton Affiliate
SIMONE M. SANDBERG, AAUW Member-Wahpeton Affiliate
JANE P. PRIEBE, President, AAUW-Wahpeton Affiliate
SIMONE M. SANDBERG, AAUW Member-Wahpeton Affiliate
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.