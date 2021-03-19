Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, thousands of women from across the United States will join in a national day of action against unfair pay called Equal Pay Day. March 24 is the symbolic point into the new year that a woman must work in order to earn the wages paid to a man in the previous year.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, on a national level, women are paid only 80 cents for every dollar a man is paid. As a result, because women get paid less, they must work longer to receive the same amount.
At a time when America's economy is facing a downturn, every penny counts! Economist Evelyn Murphy, president and founder of The WAGE Project, estimates that the wage gap costs the average American woman employed full-time between $700,000 and $2 million over the course of her lifetime.
Fair pay takes real change and we can make a difference! One of the goals of the American Association of University Women, AAUW, is to educate women and men about pay inequity and to offer solutions to wage discrimination. In Wahpeton, we will be accepting a proclamation from Mayor Steve Dale acknowledging Wednesday, March 24, 2021 as Equal Pay Day.
The proclamation will further encourage the business community to review their pay practices to ensure that women are not discriminated against in Richland County and the City of Wahpeton, by performing an Equal Pay Self-Audit provided by the U.S. Department of Labor's Women's Bureau.
