One can get the feeling that the little people in southern Cass, Clay, Wilkin and Richland counties have been sold down the river, so to speak. While these citizens are not slaves to be sold to the cotton farmer in the south, now it is the developers up north. We feel we have been sold down river as a part of a raw deal. The deal to buy out the rights of citizens with lumps of cash is an affront to the rights of people to address the wrongs of government.
This deal by the FM Diversion Authority is incomprehensible, especially when you consider that the majority of the impacted citizens are in the high ground of Cass and Clay counties. The stupidity of flooding the high ground to build in the low ground is like eating your own.
To amplify the absurdity of the plan, Minnesota property owners are compensated for impacts above 0.1 of a foot. In North Dakota property owners are compensated for impacts 0.5 of a foot. This tells something about North Dakota Office of State Engineer’s attitude toward the rights of its citizens.
The new idea is to address “climate resiliency.” The fly in the ointment is the fact that the only sure way to address climate resiliency is to not build in an old lake bottom. Levees and dams will fail and water seeks its own level. Climate resiliency is just the new buzzword for an excuse to take your land, jobs and homes for Fargo’s developers.
