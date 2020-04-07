Floods and pandemics do not mix
On Monday, the Army emergency physician marked National Doctors Day with this Facebook posting:
“As a medical doctor looking back on our planet this #NationalDoctorsDay, I think of the healthcare professionals and volunteers that are literally risking their lives during this crisis. We are at our best when we help each other during the most difficult times. I am in awe of your selfless service. Thank you from everyone on, and off, the Earth.”
And just last week, Meir, of Caribou, Maine, tweeted: “Just like the doctors and scientists on Earth making a world of difference, we at @NASA on @Space_Station are dedicated to advancing science and medicine. For @NASA_Astronauts, that often means collecting our own physiological samples. Off the Earth, for the Earth.”
As we follow the guidelines to deal with the pandemic, I can’t help but think of the 2009 flood and wonder what that would mean today if we were facing both conditions.
During that flood, I joined tens of thousands of you at the FargoDome answering the urgent call for volunteers for emergency sandbagging. I fondly recall how people came together during this to protect people in our community. At any given time, hundreds of people crowded the floor of the Dome, tightly grouped together filling sandbags and packing them on pallets.
When a man pulled up with a truck and said, “put as many on there as you can get,” without questioning, a big crowd assembled shoulder to shoulder to fill it up. It was gratifying to be a part of this large group of people to help those in need.
I’m grateful we have had an ideal spring thaw. However, it is very concerning, that without permanent flood protection, how dire the circumstances would be at this moment if we were facing the call for volunteers to fight a flood. Could we deal with two separate crises at the same time when both require opposite calls for help from the community? One asks to stay home, reduce the spread of a deadly virus. The other asks for close contact with large groups of people. How could both be truly accomplished to protect our community to the fullest?
During this pandemic, while we keep vigilant to “flatten the curve” to protect people’s lives, let us remember the importance of continuing the construction underway on the F-M Diversion to provide permanent flood protection for our community.
Jason Ehlert, President, North Dakota’s Building Trades Unions
Mandan, North Dakota
