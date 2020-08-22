Many of you were at a MnDak Upstream Coalition meeting when Eric Dodds of AE2s (who is a representative of the Diversion Authority (DA)) spoke of the mitigation plans for the impacted Cass, Clay, Wilkin and Richland counties. Among the disturbing revelations for the mitigation in the upstream area was a pronouncement that there are essentially no flooding impacts on the Wild Rice River south of HWY 46.
In further discussions with Mr. Dodds, he firmly promoted this unproven claim. In fact, he has posted a 100-year impact map to show the elevations of property along the Wild Rice River. These elevations used by the DA are not, in fact, the elevations of the impacted areas that would receive flood impacts. This appears to be a blatant attempt to avoid paying mitigation for impacts from the operation of the project.
The approved plan, by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, calls for “property rights” to be acquired for all property impacted by the operation of the project at 923.5 feet, notwithstanding the capitulation to the whims of the Diversion Authority by the North Dakota State Engineer in a July 25, 2019 meeting. This change, promoted by the DA, likely does not provide for equal mitigation for North Dakota property owners as compared to the Minnesota property owners.
The inclusion of a “Resolution Board” is a tacit admission that the intended mitigation plan may not provide the required mitigation as required by federal law.
North Dakota impacted citizens deserve to know if Minnesota property owners are paid more for mitigation than North Dakota property owners are.
The Fargo Moorhead Diversion Authority needs to live up to their motto of “Fair, Fast and Friendly." Or is it just another sham?
