Funding priorities should be essential services, not new rec center
Dear Editor,
Some things to consider before voting on a city recreation center:
This proposed building is not essential for our city services. Private money should be raised first, before even considering asking the taxpayers of Wahpeton to fund such a massive $20 million project that will raise our taxes. Our streets, water/sewer, police and fire departments are essential city services and are in need of funding; especially many of our streets. Wait until you see your new property tax statements for 2022. Your county, city, park and school taxes are all going up.
Look around our city at buildings and recreation areas that are not essential to city services; they were initially gifted to the city and funds were raised years ago to help build and maintain them, before our local government did. The Leach Library was funded by the O.A. Leach family.
Our museum, Chahinkapa Park and the front nine of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course were all given to the city by R.J. Hughes. The hockey arena’s funds were provided by members of the Stern family and additional funding for our airport, too. At NDSCS, the Stern Cultural Center and Frank Vertin Field/Alumni Stadium were all raised by private funding, as they were not essential to NDSCS’s mission.
In Bismarck and Fargo, city leaders have told citizens groups that want to build recreation centers, go raise private funds before you ask the taxpayers. In Grand Forks, they privately raised 100 percent. Fargo has told them to go raise 50 to 60 percent.
We need to do a detailed study with data on the utilization of current facilities in our community, before spending over $20 million of taxpayer money.
In Wahpeton we have five full-sized gymnasiums (not counting NDSCS), three privately owned workout facilities and our senior citizen center is just fine where it is at; right across from a senior living apartment complex. That location is why our city helped to facilitate the building of those senior living apartments.
Also, architectural fees are generally about 6 percent of a building’s cost. That comes to $1.2 million. Also the engineering fees and associated costs are usually over 4 percent. So we are talking about $2 million just in fees on this proposed building, that the Wahpeton taxpayers will be paying for.
Our city also needs to sit down when the new president of NDSCS is selected and see what can be worked out to have that fine athletic facility open more hours to the public; like it was when Dr. Blikre was president.
Some people in our community seem to think that we can tax ourselves into prosperity.
Please vote NO on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the Wahpeton Community Center Building, at 304 5th St. S. Voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Bruce Eckre, Wahpeton
Past Vice President of Wahpeton Economic Development Commission
