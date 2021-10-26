Giving recognition to all who helped during Day of Caring

Dear Editor,

I’m writing this letter as a thank you to all the people who made the Wahpeton High School Day of Caring possible on Oct. 15.

When you send 400 students and 35 staff members out into the community to do service work, there is a ton of legwork that must be done in preparation.

My first thank you is to our students at Wahpeton High School. They went out on a cold and rainy day to care for their community.

Their jobs included raking leaves, scrubbing cemetery headstones, trimming trees, pulling weeds, washing windows, painting, vacuuming, scrubbing, sweeping, and picking up trash. They worked very hard and learned the value we can all find in service work. I couldn’t be prouder of them!

My second thank you goes out to my staff. From arranging for different jobs, buying lunches, organizing tools and gloves, along with staying positive all day, their commitment level is unparalleled. My thank you to them is difficult to put into words.

Finally, there were many people in the community and surrounding communities that sacrificed time, money, or both to make the day possible. They are listed below to give them the recognition they deserve.

Janet Gagelin — Fairview Cemetery

Wayne Beyer — Wahpeton Parks and Rec

Lynda Anderson — Faith E-Free Church

Ted Mauch — The Black Pelican

Chris Berndt — Advanced Machining & Design

Father Kurtis Gunwall — St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

Tyler Peterson — Tyler’s Residential Lawn Care

Jim Wichael — Wichael Lawn Service

Chahinkapa Zoo

Richland-Wilkin Humane Society

Dustin Harris — Bois de Sioux Golf Course

Gabe Hermes — Wahpeton Bus Garage

Ardel Kressin, Mel Kuehn, and Randa Bischoff — WHS Janitors,

Leach Home

Ned Clooten

Principal, Wahpeton High School

