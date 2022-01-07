Global warming is a fact, not a ‘blue’ or ‘red’ issue
Dear Editor,
Global warming is a fact, not a “blue” or “red” issue; a humanitarian crisis affecting us all from burning fossil-fuels causing over 110 million tons daily of greenhouse gas (GHG) atmospheric pollution. Yale’s 9/2/20 poll shows 71 percent of Minnesotans and 72 percent of Americans believe global warming is happening. Sixty-three percent of Wilkin County adults agree and 84 percent support funding research into renewable energy sources, 69 percent support regulation of CO2 as a pollutant, 60 percent support strict CO2 limits on existing coal-fired power plants, 60 percent support requiring fossil-fuel companies to pay a carbon tax (https://climatecommunication.yale.edu/visualizations-data/ycom-us/).
Congress must immediately create policies eliminating GHG pollution; addressing the emergency of “feedback loops” causing devastating self-accelerating global warming (https://www.pbs.org/show/earth-emergency/).
Join Citizens’ Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). Ask your Senators (cclusa.org/senate), President Biden (cclusa.org/white-house) and Rep. Michelle Fischbach (202) 225-2165 to price carbon with a dividend, creating a self-funding, strong, bipartisan climate solution saving lives and growing our economy.
Sincerely,
Michael Overend
Volunteer with the Duluth and Two Harbors Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby
