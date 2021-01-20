North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum last week announced that starting on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 the statewide mask mandate would be lifted. He also mentioned that many cities in North Dakota had issued their own mask mandates which are, and will remain in effect, until further notice.

Meanwhile the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health care professionals have urged that citizens continue to wear masks while in public.

Many businesses have opted to follow the CDC guidelines and are requiring their employees and customers to be masked.

The North Dakota Grocers Association requests that citizens follow the city mandates and /or the stores policy of requiring their use.

John Dyste, Executive Director

North Dakota Grocers Association

