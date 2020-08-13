As we move closer to the November election, there is only one clear choice for State Treasurer and that is Mark Haugen. As demonstrated through his EMS leadership in North Dakota, and as my former EMS instructor, Mark has the skills to lead the treasurer’s office.
I have never met a more compassionate and caring man whose genuine belief is in the truth. As an independent that leans Republican, I don’t agree with Mark on some issues, however, I do agree with and appreciate his consistent pro-life position. He also continues to find ways to make me think, do my research, and understand the issues. Mark has my solid vote. I believe in this man!
