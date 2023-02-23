HB 1273 would limit voting methods, choices

The League of Women Voters of North Dakota (LWVND) encourages voting methods that provide the broadest voter representation possible and are expressive of voter choices. LWVND also supports legislation to allow local jurisdictions to explore alternative voting methods.



Dr. Barbara Headrick, President of the League of Women Voters of North Dakota

Mary Tintes, Vice President of the League of Women Voters of North Dakota

Tags