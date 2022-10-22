H
elp keep our state safe by voting NO on legalization of marijuana
Dear Editor,
I’m writing this, not only as a law enforcement officer, but as a citizen of North Dakota. Legalizing marijuana would be a serious mistake. There is no good reason to make it easy for more access to an illicit, insidious drug.
I’m proud that the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association and the Chiefs of Police Association of North Dakota have come out in opposition to Measure 2. We know the many problems legalization of marijuana has caused in states where it is legal. As I write this, strong, family-supportive organizations have also come out against this measure, including North Dakota Farm Bureau, North Dakota Farmers Union, Greater North Dakota Chamber, North Dakota Family Alliance and North Dakota Catholic Conference. I’m sure in the coming days others will join us in opposing this dangerous measure too.
The people pushing Measure 2 — Legalization of Marijuana — want you to believe that everything will be safe and well-regulated if the measure passes. SAFE? Do they think our citizens are gullible enough to believe marijuana is safe? Of course, they won’t admit there are many serious problems in the states where marijuana is legal. Problems that are caused by marijuana use. They know how potent this modern-day drug is. Using it is sending people — especially younger people — to emergency rooms with marijuana poisoning, bouts of paranoia, and various mental disorders. There are many studies and documented statistics tracking the social, mental and family problems caused by easy access to and use of marijuana. In law enforcement, we see the reports and we wish everyone knew the sad truth.
We believe, just like in the states that have allowed legal marijuana, our kids will have easy access to this powerful, mind-altering drug, if we allow it. Again, the statistics on increased use, abuse and medical/mental problems in those states that have opened the door to marijuana are staggering. Our kids. Your kids. Why would we take a chance to add to what is already an exploding behavioral health crisis in North Dakota?
Impaired driving? Our law enforcement organizations already see too many traffic crashes and deaths directly related to drug and alcohol overuse. Marijuana will add to the numbers significantly. This is not an opinion, it’s a fact. The statistics support these sad facts. In blood tests of suspected impaired drivers, marijuana levels have dramatically increased in those states where the drug is now legal. And that’s on top of the alcohol-related positive tests. Are we willing to let our North Dakota society become the victim of more addiction and its disastrous effects? I hope not.
Voting NO on Measure 2 is our way to stop this potential assault on our kids, families, friends, our businesses, medical facilities, behavioral health agencies, law enforcement … and the list goes on. Please join us in voting NO on Measure 2. It’s our responsibility to keep our state safe. Thank you.
