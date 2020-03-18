Hoarding creates serious issues for others in need
I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to countries where the greatest concern people have is how many calories they have access to on a daily basis. We as Americans have access to a greater amount and diversity of food and products than anyone else. Initially, when the hoarding started, I thought it a little comical.
Recently, it has expanded beyond paper products and has shown a different side of our community. The rate of hoarding shows it isn’t just a few select people. Remember, the opposite of love isn’t always hate. By hoarding products, you are not only being selfish but indifferent to the needs of others.
By being indifferent, you are showing that you simply do not care. As a community we should be pulling together to help each other.
If you know a hoarder, remind them of the effect they are having on people who now cannot meet their basic needs.
Jason Goltz Wahpeton, North Dakota
