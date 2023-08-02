A fundamental principle of American democracy is equal justice under the law. The Constitution holds that everyone, no matter their background or last name, will receive the same legal treatment.

Recently uncovered information shakes our trust in this constitutional cornerstone. House Republicans conducted extensive reviews of bank records, received testimony from whistleblowers, and held public hearings to expose what appears to be a two-tiered justice system. At the very least, Hunter Biden got concessions from the DOJ that other criminal suspects most certainly do not.



CONGRESSMAN KELLY ARMSTRONG represents North Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tags