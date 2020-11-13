Dear Parents of High Schoolers,

Could you please let your children know that the city of Wahpeton has passed a mask mandate! It appears that these children are going to continue to put people at risk by going in and out of all the businesses in town without covering their faces. Please remind them to respect their elders and that in order for our businesses to stay open we have to follow some simple rules.

Thanks

Carson Hinrichs

Wahpeton ND

Tags

Load comments