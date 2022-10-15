Dear Editor,
This letter is written in response to the letter to the editor submitted by Alan Julius Peterson, Forman, N.D., published in the Wahpeton Daily News, Oct. 6, 2022.
Your readers should expect to see this style of disparaging comments submitted by Mr. Peterson. He used the same attacks repeatedly during the 2020 election. He was the District 26 Democrat candidate running against me for the ND House of Representatives. The voters of the district did not believe his misrepresentation of facts and distorted attacks on me. Rather, they based their decisions on their knowledge of my character and integrity and demonstrated that by their votes. I received 3,944 votes to his 2,568. I appreciate all who supported my reelection and the confidence they placed in me in the 2020 election.
Alan continues to have an obsession with the “Bastiat Caucus,” which he carries over from the 2020 campaign. Your readers should know that I am not a member. I Google searched it. “Bastiat” is referencing a French politician, Frederic Bastiat. He believed in liberty, limited government, free trade, and that “government possesses no legitimate power beyond protecting individual rights.” I wonder if people know that one of our most beloved presidents, Ronald Reagan, admired Bastiat and aspired to his principles.
Alan says, “Skroch is at odds with her own party.” Actually, I was endorsed by the District 25 Republican Party as their ND House of Representative candidate for re-election. The ND Republican Party’s platform of individual liberty, personal responsibility, limited government, peace through strength and the rule of law aligns with my core principles. This is what drew me to the party.
Peterson attacks me on the same bill he used in 2020 to deceive voters. He claims I voted against funding for township and county roads and bridges. This was HB1505 during the 66th Legislative Assembly. The bill provided $5,000 from oil revenues to townships in non-oil producing counties. However, I voted against the bill because it reduced the transfer of dollars to the State Disaster Relief Fund by $5 MILLION each biennium. The next session, I supported the bill introduced by Representative Sebastian Ertelt which replaced and increased the allocation to this fund effectively getting dollars to the townships. I also voted “yes” on the “Prairie Dog Bill,” which allocates funds to non-oil producing counties for roads, bridges and infrastructure in townships and counties. Thanks to the rebound of oil revenues, funding buckets are now overflowing, making dollars available for much needed repairs in our county and townships.
It is possible that Alan has based his criticisms of my voting record from his own distorted analysis of bills I sponsored, cosponsored and supported or opposed. Does he realize bill numbers are recycled every session and that when searching for bill content, results depend on which legislative session is searched? I have served in the House of Representatives since 2016 during four sessions.
Contrary to his claim, I am approachable and respond to constituent emails and phone calls regularly. I provide contact information to the public. I treasure conversations with citizens throughout the district and especially attempt a visit at every door in the district to reach the people. I listen to their stories and concerns and take these to Bismarck with me when representing them. My email address is kskroch@ndlegis.gov.
In his final remarks, Alan suggests that readers should use their North Dakota common sense as he attacks my character yet again. Alan doesn’t even live in District 25 yet presumes to tell us how to vote. I believe Richland County and Marboe and Tewaukon township voters are smarter than he thinks and see this letter for just what it is, an attack on my integrity with false statements and distorted analysis to sway voters. I know that you will use your ND Common Sense when voting and hope you will confidently support my reelection to the North Dakota House of Representatives. I humbly ask for your vote Nov. 8. I look forward to continuing as your voice and your public servant in the North Dakota Legislature.
Rep. Kathy Skroch
