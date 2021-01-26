Is impeachment the best tool? To impeach a president is unusual and to impeach twice even more so. Both Democrats and some Republicans are concerned Donald Trump will run for election again which is driving this process. The desired outcome for them is that a conviction can be used to prevent Trump from being eligible to run again. The problem with that is, I believe our founders never intended the impeachment process to be used for that purpose.
A better solution would be to use the democratic process. Democrats and Republicans need to find good, moderate, non-controversial candidates to run for that office; neither party has been able to do that for the last few election cycles. In 2016, we had six choices on the ballot for president, but many voters felt they had no viable options. President Biden spoke about unity when he was inaugurated. This impeachment of a former president will not lead to unity, only quid pro quo actions between parties and continued division of congress and our country.
