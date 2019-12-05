It’s time to reject society’s party culture
Dear Society,
The normalization of alcohol use annually takes the lives of roughly 1,825 college students between the ages of 18 and 24. There are thousands of college students that come to college with no prior drinking history, and then there are the students that have been illegally drinking since high school.
Regardless of their history, 20 percent of college students meet the criteria for a chronic relapsing brain disease characterized by compulsive alcohol use, loss of control over alcohol intake, and a negative emotional state when not using alcohol, also known as an alcohol use disorder. Although some blame college students for the misuse of alcohol, society is partly at fault due to the normalization of alcohol use resulting in dropouts, injury or even death.
Alcohol use and misuse has many severe consequences on education in college students. According to (Henry) Wechsler (lecturer at the School of Public Health at Harvard University and principal investigator of the College Alcohol Study), roughly one in four college students report having academic consequences from drinking. These consequences include missing class, falling behind in class, doing poorly on exams or papers and earning lower grades. This can cause students to be removed from their classes, which in turn puts them in a position where they could be forced to drop out or drop out instead of facing the problems that their alcohol use has caused.
Along with the negative effects on education, (statistics show) 696,000 students between the ages of 18 and 24 are assaulted by another student who has been drinking. These statistics are based on the victims that have not been consuming alcohol, therefore the effects of college alcohol use do not just affect the students actively consuming alcohol. Despite all of these statistics about the negative effects alcohol has on college students, local colleges take down the signs prohibiting alcohol use on campus.
Although some blame college students for the misuse of alcohol, society is partly at fault due to the normalization of alcohol use resulting in dropouts, injury or even death. If we can find ways to decrease the use and normalization of college alcohol consumption, we will be able to save the lives of the future leaders of America.
Will you decide to support the rebellion of this party culture society has created?
Sincerely,
Cierra Trosen NDSCS student
Hankinson, North Dakota
