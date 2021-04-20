Dear Editor,
Nominations for Suzanne Hagelstrom for Excellence in Teaching were never forwarded to the committee so she will not be receiving Excellence in Teaching posthumously as I was hoping. Here is what one student had said:
Suzanne was a great educator! During my first semester on NDSCS I had her for an 8-week class for writing. She always showed great patience with students who needed extra help and always made sure class was fun and educational. We did classroom projects everyday as well as individual work that we would go through together. We would have little group battles and it was always high energy fun.
After I finished my 8-week class she was still a resource for me. I would often visit her in her office hour and ask her to review my writing for assignments I had for COMP 1. She always took the time to read my work and gave me advice as well as boosting my moral saying she would like to keep reading my writing. I felt she always cared about all of us and would often stop us in the hall and ask about the personal thing she learned about all of us. I ran into her a few times out in the community and she was always so kind and happy. She even bought extra meat raffle tickets from me while I was running the game for gymnastics. I miss her... I think this would be a great way to honor her memory!
