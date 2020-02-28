Leverage tax check-off to help veterans
As you’re doing your taxes for the 2019 tax year, you’ll notice a small change to your North Dakota state tax form that – when leveraged – will help the veterans of our state.
Last year, the ND Legislative Assembly passed my bill I sponsored to allow North Dakotans to voluntarily contribute part of their tax refund, or an amount they choose to add to their tax liability, to a veterans’ services fund called the Veterans Postwar Trust Fund. Sen. Jim Dotzenrod of Wyndmere, who proudly served our country in the Air Force, co-sponsored this bill.
The fund is used for the unmet needs of our state’s veterans and their dependents who meet eligibility requirements. This includes dental and denture needs, hearing aids, eyeglasses and transportation to medical appointments.
I’m so grateful for the service of our military veterans and the sacrifices they and their families have made. We legislators make it a priority to support our veterans and their families. Despite various federal and state programs, however, there are still gaps and unmet medical needs.
By making a voluntary contribution when doing our state taxes, we can help fill some of those gaps and provide additional services to veterans and their dependents and help our heroes in need.
