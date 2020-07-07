To the good people of the Twin Towns Area,
After nearly 14 years of serving as a pastor and as a teacher in the area, we find ourselves saying goodbye to a place that has accompanied us through so much in our lives.
Joyce and I have buried parents, buried parishioners, fought illness in our family as well as yours, filled sandbags, watched our sports rivalries, graduated children from high school, then college, and then watched them marry. We have watched businesses come and go, thrive and fail, and tried to see them as not only businesses, but places where we socialized with you as patrons.
You live in a most unique place: a wide-open valley built for large-scale agriculture, where farms are as technologically advanced as they are physically big. You live in a place where the sky lasts for 360 degrees around you and more than 180 degrees overhead. You live in a place where you can see the lights 15 miles away on a cold, crisp January night. You live a place where the wind is steady, but so are the people, and the winters turn cold, but the people remain warm through it all.
While it is easy to see the vast fertility of the land on a July day, do not forget that the true value of this place is the people who live here, and the young people you export out into this world. It is easy to measure the bushels or tonnage leaving on rail cars or trucks, but it is much harder to calculate the value of those you raise, those you educate, and those you send out into the world to make it a better place in so many ways.
Do not forget or undervalue what your greatest assets are.
Joyce and I will move to Granite Falls, Minnesota. I will be serving a church there as the lead pastor. Joyce will be teaching middle school choral music in the Willmar Middle School. These are new “calls” for both of us. We will be moving farther from some of our family, but closer to others. Yet we know that there will be good people there, too. Moving here 14 years ago was proof of that: the world is full of, and small towns are especially gifted with, good people.
Some have asked if this will sort of always be our home, because so much in our lives has happened here. We have found through the years that home is really where family is; and for us, where your husband or wife is. But I do know this: you have accompanied us in our journey so well, through the great things and the hard things.
And for that constant honest presence we thank you. God Bless You All.
Pastor Mark and Joyce Manning, Breckenridge Lutheran Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.