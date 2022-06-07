There is a nominal fee to publish submissions that the Daily News and News Monitor identify as political endorsement/opposition letters/op-eds. We will publish them as space allows. The fee for placing political endorsement/opposition letters/op-eds is $25 for the first 5 column inches of text. Longer submissions are charged $10 per additional inch. Send submissions to editor@wahpetondailynews.com
On behalf of Golden Growers Cooperative, I’d like to offer our appreciation to Mayor Steve Dale and his team for their proactive approach when it came to assuring a reliable and expandable natural gas supply for the Wahpeton community.
Golden Growers is a partner in the ProGold LLC corn milling plant at Wahpeton. Securing reliable delivery of natural gas for current and future operations has been a critical issue the long-term viability of our facility. Upon meeting with Mayor Dale and local leaders, it was evident that they understood how improved natural gas service was to economic growth for the community. Mayor Dale urged the city to hire a credible natural gas consultant who could effectively advocate for Wahpeton. This decision, along with Mayor Dale’s constant efforts, was key in achieving a delivery solution that will have lasting impacts for existing companies, like ours, and many more to come.
It is important that we give credit where credit is due. Golden Growers Cooperative thanks Mayor Dale for his dedicated efforts on behalf of our cooperative and the Wahpeton community.
