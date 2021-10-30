To the editor:

Thank you to voters in Wahpeton for taking time to go to the polls last Tuesday. And thank you to the poll workers who spent a long day guiding voters and ensuring accuracy, and doing so with professionalism.

Thank you to the community/recreation center advocates, especially the rec center committee, for your hard work and the countless hours you put into researching facilities, creating concepts, getting estimates and operational costs, and certainly your dedication to this project. It did not go unnoticed.

And thank you to all who have sent words of encouragement and asked that this project be looked at again. We need time to evaluate all that’s happened the last few weeks, but will do our due diligence and give consideration to what we’ve heard and what may or may not work, including aquatics, ice and gymnastics.

It’s unfortunate that so much misinformation was spread just days before the election, but we learned a few things that will help us move forward. I believe a facility, such as the one presented, will be a big step toward growing our city.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, feel free to text or call me at (701) 899-0940, or go to www.wahpetonreccenter.com.

Thank you!

STEVE DALE, Mayor of Wahpeton

