Americans are uniformly appalled by the wanton killing, injuries and damage to our nation’s Capitol. President Trump could have stepped out of his tent and told the rioters (who came from the rally he organized and paid for), to cease and desist. He didn’t. Rioters mercilessly beat and even killed police using American flags, fire extinguishers, guns, stun guns, crossbows, Trump flags, Confederate flags, hockey sticks, brass knuckles and other weapons.
At the same time, a coordinated “Storm the Capitol” rally was organized in St. Paul. While the rhetoric included “We are going to fight, there are going to be casualties” and “armed revolution”, it was not violent like D.C. Yet due to personal threats, Governor Walz’s son had to be escorted to a safer location by State Troopers.
Minnesota House Resolution 1 was an answer to this lack of decency. It condemned attacks on our democracy. It condemned assaults on uniformed officers, hundreds of whom were injured, one beaten with an American flag. It called for arrest and prosecution of those involved in assault and property destruction. And finally, it reaffirmed free and fair elections, democracy and the rule of law. In a tribute to bipartisanship, decency and American ideals, HR1 passed 111-8. Rep. Jeff Backer was one of only 8 to oppose this bill. Why?
Was it the same entitlement that led the now disgraced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to say,”I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true”. She was referring to her own comments about supporting QAnon, saying 9/11 and school shootings were fake, and that California fires were caused by Jewish space lasers. Decency and leadership demand a recognition of Truth and Facts. Leadership calls for more than Rep. Backer displayed in this vote.
