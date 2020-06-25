I want to thank all of the people who organized and came out to play in the park last week. It was, for me, one of the highlights of my life that came in the midst of an otherwise challenging week.
I have had a good life but being “one of those musicians” is near the top of my accomplishments. There is something very rewarding about being part of a performance with people you love and respect. Even better is being accepted as part of the group. It’s a fellowship.
And if you missed this event, on Aug. 6 and 7 there will be live music being played from morning to night in the twin towns. My hope is that the “First Annual Headwaters Music Festival” will be just that, the first of a series. All of the bands have ties to Wahpeton/Breckenridge. All performances are free and open to the public.
So watch and listen for more information in the next few weeks. Come and enjoy the music, food and beverage. Bring your family and enjoy together.
