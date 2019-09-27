Forget the waivered ethanol gallons for now, farmers and elected officials, and offer Big Oil this: move all E-10 gasoline pumps to E-11 immediately. Why? Because it improves Big Oil’s gasoline margin! For 113 octane ethanol sells cheaper than their 84 octane RBOB gasoline, and Big Oil will only lose one percent in total volume of gasoline sold at the pump if they just compromise to the Roebke Plan.
Yet at the same time, ethanol plant volumes nationwide increase by 10 percent, or 100,000 barrels a day, jumping corn prices immediately, for it consumes another 550 million bushel of the 2019 corn crop about to be harvested.
Plus it’s all part of the No Cost Roebke (REB-Key) Farm Plan! That offers farmers nationwide the option to take a re-coarse CCC loan at their local FSA office on fall harvested corn at $4 a bushel, soybeans at $10 a bushel, and wheat a $5 a bushel.
This will immediately push crop prices high enough to eliminate the need for anymore Trump MFP subsidies this fall, and would save the taxpayer $8 billion on additional MFP subsidies, now scheduled for November and January, and another $12 billion plus in taxpayer savings on 2019 crop ARC and PLC subsidies.
