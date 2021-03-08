To: District 25 Constituents:
We felt it was important to address the passage of House Resolution 5001, the expulsion of Representative Luke Simons due to his misconduct. The Resolution was not to determine if Representative Simons had behaved inappropriately - it was evident he had since that was the very reason legislative leadership and other legislators had met with him to address the misconduct that included harassment, threats, vulgarity, and profanity. The misconduct, directed at females, began in the 2017 session, and continued throughout his legislative service.
The action of the House was specific to the misconduct of Representative Simons. If the misconduct had occurred in a private sector workplace, Representative Simons would have been fired. The passage of House Resolution 5001 confirmed that the continued misconduct of Representative Simons warranted expulsion from the House of Representatives. The expulsion had nothing to do with his politics.
House Resolution 5001 was based solely on the misconduct of Representative Simons — and reiterates that harassment of any type, threats, profanity, and vulgarity are not acceptable in any environment.
The following is a link to the testimony of Representative Scott Louser, who considered Representative Simons a friend, and had attempted to counsel him regarding the inappropriate behaviors.
https://video.legis.nd.gov/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20210306/-1/19472?startposition=20210304141218#agenda_
House Resolution 5001: https://www.legis.nd.gov/assembly/67-2021/documents/21-3117-01000.pdf
Respectfully,
