Nothing has changed since voters soundly defeated legalizing marijuana four years ago. Vote NO again!

Bob Wefald

Bismarck, N.D.

Bob Wefald is a former Attorney General of North Dakota, ND State District Court Judge and was chair of North Dakotans Against the Legalization of Recreational Marijuana — the campaign that defeated the recreational marijuana

measure in 2018.

