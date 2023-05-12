National Teacher Appreciation Week was held from May 8-12. All of us at ND United wish to thank our dedicated and talented K-12 educators for the incredible work they do every day in service to their students, their students’ families, and their communities.  

Most North Dakotans, regardless of their zip code, have been impacted positively by public education and can easily remember a teacher, a paraprofessional, a bus driver, a coach, or another education support professional whose kindness and professionalism helped them to be successful in school and in life. Teachers know that all learning is predicated on trusting relationships, and they consistently go the extra mile to ensure those relationships are strong.  



Nick Archuleta is the president of North Dakota United, the state’s union of more than 11,000 public educators and employees.

Tags