On Equal Pay Day, review pay practices to prevent discrimination of women
Dear Editor:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022, is Equal Pay Day in the U.S., a symbolic representation of the gender pay gap. The date marks the number of extra days women, on average, must work to earn what men, on average, earned the year before. It is not the only Equal Pay Day, however; for mothers and many women of color, the date they finally catch up comes even later in the year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a white woman earns 83 percent of what a man earns. In North Dakota, a woman earns 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. At the current rate, women in North Dakota will not receive equal pay until the year 2102.
It is true we are closing the gap ever so slowly. Women and their families, however, cannot afford to wait another 50 to 80 years! At a time when America’s economy is facing inflation, every penny counts! Economist Evelyn Murphy, president and founder of The WAGE Project, estimates that the wage gap costs the average American woman employed full-time between $700,000 and $2 million over the course of her lifetime.
Fair pay takes real change and we can make a difference. One of the goals of AAUW [American Association of University Women] is to educate women and men about pay inequity and to offer solutions to wage discrimination. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed devastating consequences of the gender pay gap – for women, for workers, for our economy. Solutions must include creating more jobs that pay family-sustaining wages and getting women in those jobs, stronger enforcement of anti-discrimination and harassment policies, access to paid leave, and affordable child and elder care. States around the country are introducing pay equity legislation and women continue to recognize the importance of this legislation. Pay inequity penalizes families, especially during times of economic hardship, so we must address it when trying to boost the economy.
In Wahpeton, we will be accepting a Proclamation from the Mayor acknowledging Tuesday, March 15, 2022 as Equal Pay Day. The proclamation encourages the business community to review their pay practices to ensure that women are not discriminated against in Richland County and the City of Wahpeton, by performing an Equal Pay Self-Audit developed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau. It’s a start.
Sincerely,
Jane P. Priebe, President, AAUW-Wahpeton Affiliate
Simone M. Sandberg, AAUW Member-Wahpeton Affiliate
