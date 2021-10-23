Our journey with the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center
Dear Editor,
We wanted to share our journey while working on the Wahpeton Recreation Center and what it has meant to us.
First, we would like to thank everyone who has reached out with words of encouragement and support throughout the last 12 months. The work and many hours that have been put into research have been validated by the amazing outpouring of support from family, friends and residents of both Richland County and Wilkin County.
We have received a great deal of guidance by reaching out to multiple facilities throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Listening to the positive impacts that their community-recreation centers have had on their communities has taught us the significant impact that these facilities can have on people’s emotional, physical, and social well-being.
A YES-vote means: our community will have an amenity to be proud of, and it will be used to promote Wahpeton to prospective residents. Our sports programs will have a year-round facility to improve their skills and stay engaged throughout the long winter months and to enhance our competitiveness on a state level. The community’s active older adults will have a new and improved senior center with so much more to offer to the seniors. Our community will have an incredible indoor play park that will be one-of-a-kind to this region and attract families from all over the region. People who are runners and/or walkers will have an always-available track to use year round. Youth and adults alike will have a safe, monitored place to meet up and hang out to socialize. Pickleball players of all ages will have more court availability, our group fitness enthusiasts will have a variety of fitness classes to attend, and the public will have a commercial kitchen, not only for our meals on wheels program, but also for cooking classes, baking competitions and local organized clubs.
For parents of energetic children, we believe this recreation center will provide local options for our kids to burn energy, attend a multitude of educational classes, interact with all ages and develop their own personal skills. Our youth is our future, and we believe this amenity will improve their quality of life in our community.
We want to thank the many people and groups involved: The Wahpeton Community Development Corporation for their generous donation to make this venture possible; the group at JLG Architects for their countless hours of design and prep work; the city staff for answering our endless questions; Shelley Tollefson for her hard work on incorporating the senior center to allow all ages to enjoy this facility; the Wahpeton City Council for their constructive feedback; and the recreation center committee members for their time and effort.
We encourage you to let your voice be heard, and vote YES for a brighter future for Wahpeton and its surrounding area on Oct. 26.
Amanda Miller Fisher
Stacia Pauly Henningsen
Wahpeton Recreation Center Committee
