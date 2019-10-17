Principal: State needs to raise tobacco age to 21
The start of fall signifies a change of pace for many in Wilkin County. Our students at Breckenridge High School have shifted from the slower days of summer to a bustling schedule of classroom work, sports practices and performing arts programs. Parents get back into the swing of their children’s school routines, and communities are busy with an array of local activities and sporting events.
Unfortunately, fall also means students return to being confronted with an ever-growing reality: more and more of their peers are using e-cigarettes.
As principal of Breckenridge High, I see firsthand how nicotine addiction is creeping into our schools. I have listened to concerned parents describe how these cleverly packaged e-cigarettes are altering their children’s learning and attention. I’ve talked to teachers about how students are using e-cigarettes in class behind their backs. I’ve seen students vape in hallways and bathrooms.
I’m pleased to see several state and federal elected officials are paying attention to the e-cigarette epidemic. Recently, Governor Tim Walz held a press conference to discuss new data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, showing yet again a jump in youth e-cigarette use. One in four eleventh-graders had used an e-cigarette in the past month. E-cigarette use among eighth-grade students had nearly doubled from 2016 to 2019.
Our county has already taken a huge step in reducing sources of tobacco products to minor by raising the tobacco age to 21. I appreciate our county leaders’ efforts to protect our young people. It’s time for the state legislature to follow their lead and raise the statewide tobacco age to 21. Together, we can help save lives and protect our young people from lifetimes of addiction and disease.
Craig Peterson Principal, Breckenridge High School
