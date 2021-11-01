Jennifer Darling, director of communications for the Metro Flood Diversion Authority (MFDA), of which Cass County Joint Water Resource District (CCJWRD) is a member, responded to a recent article.

In her response she claims this is a “public improvement project.” Removing FEMA flood plain regulator controls is not “public improvement”; it is a plan to allow higher density of development. 

According to the Army Corps’ own documents, the project was crafted to remove FEMA’s regulatory controls. This allows a higher density of development in the newly developed area.  

The  higher density developments allow more profitable developments. This is a cost saving benefit to the developers of the flood plain. This cost saving benefit is a saving to the developers of the flood plain of  an “average annual benefit . . . (of) $10.4 million”. (FEIS July 2011 Appendix C)  This is a $10.4 million gift from Fargo taxpayers to the developers.

An FM Diversion  Board member (now mayor), Tim Mahoney, admitted the FM Diversion is needed for  future growth of Fargo.

Next we have all the happy talk of “follow all state and federal statutes” by Jennifer Darling.  The application of said statutes rings hollow when they result in biased application, i.e, Oxbow buyouts are an example.  

The Diversion Authority justifies the use of “Housing of Last Resort” to justify Oxbow buyouts and then states there will be no Oxbow buyouts moving forward.  

As a result, one is called to question the equitable treatment of all people impacted by the project.

Trana Rogne

Kindred

