Rep. Jordan Rasmusson has boasted of voting no on every omnibus budget bill brought before the Minnesota State Legislature’s 2021 session. By voting no on some of these bills, you shortchange your constituents, many who work as caregivers in nursing homes and other very needed services. He also shortchanged transportation funding which covers road and bridges statewide, with his no vote. There is a proven need to improving bridges statewide, and farm to market roads as well as roads for workers traveling to work each day.
Did you know what part of the rural economy, Rep. Rasmusson voted against Sen. Torrey Westrom’s bill that provided drought relief for farmers? Did you also know about Rep. Rasmusson’s first bill he authored was House File 319 supporting Gov. Walz’s lockdown penalty against chiropractors and other private businesses if they didn’t follow the governor’s heavy-handed orders? This is totally against our rural values and principles of the Republican Party!
So, I ask, where is his alliance to his constituents in rural Minnesota? I don’t find it.
I’m voting Nathan Miller, a life-long Republican conservative, for transparency and honesty in government. He is a longtime successful businessman who goes to work every day to support his family. He not only says he supports the Second Amendment rights, but he also lives it!
