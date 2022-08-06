Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dear Editor,

Rep. Jordan Rasmusson has boasted of voting no on every omnibus budget bill brought before the Minnesota State Legislature’s 2021 session. By voting no on some of these bills, you shortchange your constituents, many who work as caregivers in nursing homes and other very needed services. He also shortchanged transportation funding which covers road and bridges statewide, with his no vote. There is a proven need to improving bridges statewide, and farm to market roads as well as roads for workers traveling to work each day.



Tags

Load comments