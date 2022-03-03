“The more that you read, the more things you will know.
The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
Those immortal words belong to Theodor Geisel, better known to generations of children as Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss used rhyme and his incredible imagination to open books, minds and doors of children around the world. When he said, “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, and open a book,” young people around the globe took the advice to heart. Through his unique talent, the good doctor encouraged kids to read and read voraciously. In return, kids got a jolt to their imagination and their curiosity about the world around them flourished.
At North Dakota United, we have embraced Dr. Seuss’s guidance that, “You are never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.” To that end, NDU and our local associations of teachers and education support professionals across the state have long worked together to make reading as accessible as possible. Over the years, we have worked with our national affiliate, the National Education Association, to promote reading through special events at schools, libraries and in the state Capitol. One year, we took “The Cat in the Hat” to 30 high-need schools in North Dakota, where I had the honor of reading that terrific story to some 300 kids.
Now, more than ever, we need our kids to be imaginative and creative. Reading is the catalyst that propels active and confident learners, the kind that can answer Dr. Seuss when he asks, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”
