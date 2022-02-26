Recent Cargill-ProGold LLC news continues string of industry investments in community
Dear Editor,
The recent announcement of Cargill acquiring American Crystal’s 50 percent interest in ProGold, LLC, comes as great news to not only the city, but the region. It shows a commitment that they are willing to invest in the Wahpeton facility and have a presence in “our town” long-term. ProGold is one of the local powerhouses that support good paying jobs and provides benefit to the local ag community.
There is no doubt that the announcement of the construction of a new natural gas line coming to town helped to solidify their decision to invest here. Competition among states, counties, and even cities is fierce at times to attract new business or industry. At the city level, we know that retention of existing businesses and industry, and facilitating the opportunities to expand, are essential.
Projects like procuring added volumes of natural gas and ensuring we have long-term, sustainable quality water resources have been a focus of the city and those efforts are coming to fruition. Water and natural gas have been labeled as “headwinds” to development for these types of projects for the past decade. Former city council president, now current Rep. Alisa Mitskog, and I have dedicated a lot of time and effort to eliminate these headwinds and it has been worth it.
In July 2021, MDU Resources announced plans for a natural gas pipeline expansion project to provide an additional 10 million cubic feet of uninterruptible natural gas to Wahpeton. The pipeline expansion is expected to be in service by late 2024.
This announcement comes on the heels of Vaderstad’s plans for expansion at the recently acquired Wil-Rich site, another mainstay of the area. I can only speculate, but believe the efforts of the former Economic Development Director Jane Priebe, and her knowing the potential created by expanding natural gas service west of Wahpeton, played a role in the Vaderstad decision for expansion in Wahpeton. Industry looks at long-term costs to operate, access to dependable uninterruptible natural gas helps to lower annual operating costs.
At a national level and even worldwide, there is uncertainty in the future — the cost of building materials, interest rates, oil prices, inflation and conflicts in other nations. Those can also be considered headwinds but the future looks bright for the City of Wahpeton and the region. It takes a team to help stimulate growth and I am proud to be part of the team.
