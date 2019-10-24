We continue to hear about the shortage of quality childcare in our state. One article told of the opening of a large daycare center in Grand Forks with room for 140 children. My experience is that the best setting for little children is not the large center, with multiple caregivers (and high turnover) — but home daycares with one or at most two caregivers, and no more than 12 children.
My wife, Mary, has run such a home daycare for about 30 years now. It’s a wonderful environment, and we believe, the next-best thing to being home with mom and dad. The problem is that many home daycare providers have been and are being driven to quit because of the continual increase of requirements and regulations.
When we lived in Fargo from 2009-2015, Mary was the only home daycare remaining in north Fargo by the time we left. One of those who quit told me she loved caring for children but she couldn’t bear all the record-keeping and regulations. And it just keeps getting worse. The licensing lady that just left our home announced that in addition to Mary’s annual training requirements, now her backup (me), must complete a one-time 15-hour training course — this to “qualify” me to watch the kids for an hour while she goes to her dentist appointment!
Every year, the regulations ramp up even more. Recent ramp-ups include annual SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) training for both of us, CPR being required of the backup, children should be checked every 5-15 minutes while napping, no blankets or stuffed animals in the crib unless parents sign a waiver, and so forth.
It’s also expensive, we spent about $15,000 combined in our last two homes to meet licensing requirements — just the right windows for fire code, stairway spindles only so many inches apart, etc.
I could go into constitutional arguments that childcare (and feeding kids) is the responsibility of parents, not government, but for now I’m making a more modest plea to our lawmakers. Take action to greatly scale back the requirements imposed upon home daycare providers! I believe it would do much to alleviate our state’s childcare shortage. Home daycare is hard work but a wonderful career path for those who love children. Especially for mothers and grandmothers who desire to stay home with their own children or grandchildren but need a source of income.
I hope that something is done before my wife and other excellent home daycare providers like her decide to hang it up when the next raft of regulations comes down the pike.
