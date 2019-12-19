Resident appreciative of work newspaper does

I enjoy reading the Daily News. So many of our citizens in Breckenridge and Wahpeton are featured in the news. Things like the Outstanding Citizen, 20 Under 40, the Best in the Twin Towns, all area school news, health articles, birth announcements, and Kathy Diekman’s zoo articles are awesome.

This upcoming year the Profile 2020 is going to feature, as usual, People and Neighbors, Agriculture, Education, Health, and Then and Now. I’m excited because it will be presented differently this year. All will be published at the same time, but in a magazine resembling Southern Valley Living.

All of the features involve citizens, but also more citizens are needed to make the nominations (for Citizen of the Year).

The Daily News personnel work very hard to make our paper interesting to all and also involve an incredible number of community members.

Gail Singelmann

Breckenridge, Minnesota

