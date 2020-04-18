I really don’t know who Thomas L. Knapp is, or who he thinks he is, or what his problem is. But, for him to attack our hardworking, caring teachers and administrators in the public school, calling them “parasites” whose purpose it is to stunt intellectual growth is extremely offensive to me and should be to many others.

In this time of crisis in our communities, spreading that type of hatred is totally uncalled for. Yes, I know we all have freedom of speech, but there should be no space in our local newspaper for his type of propaganda.

Sincerely, Norma Nosek

Former Wahpeton educator

