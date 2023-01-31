There's a saying, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." When you purchase insurance, you're preparing for when the unexpected happens. Suppose you're involved in a car accident or house fire. In that case, you need insurance coverage to pay for the damage and treatment of any injuries. Purchasing insurance is a proactive move, and so is investing in community resources that prevent and lessen the effects of the unexpected.

In 2022, fire departments and districts across North Dakota responded to 48,349 incidents, with 2,751 being fires, according to the State Fire Marshal. One-third of those were structure fires, including homes and businesses. Over $46.2 million in property was lost due to fires in 2022. To best serve our communities, these local departments need to be given the best tools and training to do their jobs.



Jon Godfread is the North Dakota Insurance Commissioner. 

